Nerf gun spotted by students prompts lockdown at Tennessee school

“We can explain why we did too much, but can never explain why we did not do enough.”
A Nerf gun (Photo courtesy of Hasbro.com)
A Nerf gun (Photo courtesy of Hasbro.com)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A school in Van Buren County was placed on lockdown after students told a teacher they “heard there was a gun on the bus,” but ended up being a Nerf gun other students spotted in the back of a car in the parking lot, according to Van Buren County Schools.

Director of Schools Jared Copeland sent a letter to families to explain Friday’s lockdown.

In the letter, Copeland said several students reported to a teacher that they heard there was a gun on the bus. That’s when the administration immediately placed the school on lockdown.

Following an investigation, it was found that the bus passed a car in the back parking lot that had a blue Nerf gun laying in the back window. Students on the bus noticed it and began talking about a “gun.”

That caused concern among younger students on the bus, which led to them reporting it once they entered the school building. The lockdown was lifted shortly after learning this information.

You can read the letter to families in its entirety below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
A person was airlifted by UT Lifestar Friday.
Person airlifted from Knox County church for medical emergency
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man,...
Missing Sevier Co. man found dead
The Crayola Experience, which is said to be a 30,000-square-foot indoor hands-on family...
Pigeon Forge navigates big businesses, big changes coming to town
Knoxville police investigating after two officers shot at, KPD says
Knoxville police investigating after two officers shot at, KPD says

Latest News

Wildlife photographer Barry Spruce said the picture-perfect moment may take hours, if not days,...
Tips for great wildlife photography in the Smokies
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Pedestrian run over, killed by tractor-trailer
Heat and humidity are with us on Sunday.
Sunny weekend with heat slowly building
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Creator of Knox County Red Book of Resources asking for donations, helps give resources to...
East Tennessee woman gives back to the homeless community