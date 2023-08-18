‘Peaceful with a pulse’ | Distillery brings different offerings to Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Company Distilling is the brainchild of a former Jack Daniels Master Distiller and others who made their way to the peaceful side of the smokies every fall for years.

Jeff Arnett is the founder and master distiller at Company Distilling, a distillery located on Highway 321 in Townsend, and offers a different take on the quiet stretch of living.

”I think we’ve done a very good job so far, I think there were people who feared what having a distillery on the peaceful side might mean but we’ve done a good job,” said Arnett.

The building they created is lined with products, from adult beverages to clothing, to a bar that serves custom drinks, beer and food for anyone interested in swinging by.

”We want to keep it peaceful, peaceful with a pulse as we call it. You know it doesn’t have to be a cemetery and that some of the things about Townsend, as I see it, there’s a slow awakening going on here,” said Arnett.

The idea was to create something in Townsend that hadn’t been done before, but also find a way to be welcoming to families who like to make Townsend a family destination.

”If you’re passing through here with your children, animals and stuff like that, we’re a place you can get out and do that, we have food if you’re interested in a tasting and learning about our portfolio, you can do that,” said Arnett.

In the year Company Distilling has called Townsend home, Arnett found himself surprised by how often people from East Tennessee came to Townsend seeking their signature spirits.

”If they come in here, what they’re going to find is we have a really nice range. If you do want moonshine, we have eight flavors on our Ace Gap Shine, we call it sophisticated shine, we don’t serve it in a mason jar, they’re very cocktail friendly, and we make an excellent gin in Middle Tennessee that’s sold here but what I think we do best is a whiskey that’s sold here,” said Arnett.

Company’s whiskey is highly awarded, and it’s something they’re proud of, now with the spot they have in Townsend officials hope it brings everyone the joy it brings them to make it.

”Our brand is about gathering around, shared experiences, and drinking responsibly,” said Arnett.

