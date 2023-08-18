People still left without a home after early August tornado

Lovell Crossing Apartment residents have to move out while repairs are being made.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some people who live at the Lovell Crossing apartments still can’t go home. Last week’s storms badly damaged several apartments, and WVLT News spoke with one woman who decided to move out since there’s no timeline on when she could move back in.

Previous Coverage: At least 15 people displaced by severe weather damage in Knoxville, officials share

“It’s been over a week and a half of being in a hotel and suitcases and not even in the same place, and with three kids, that’s been hard, but they’ve been great,” said Heather Wilson.

Wilson is a single mother who has lived at the Lovell Crossing Apartments with her three children for the past six years. She was told on Wednesday that she and a small group had Thursday and Friday to move their things out of their apartments while repairs are being made.

“It was unclear if we’re supposed to get all of our belongings out and move out or if it was just necessities. I tried to follow up on email, and the response was, ‘You probably want to get your stuff out,’ and I know that there were some apartment units that were listed that they needed to get all their stuff moved,” said Wilson.

She said her apartment was not hit as badly as others because it’s on the first floor. Wilson is still moving most of her things out and putting them into storage. She is now looking for another place to live because of the uncertainty at Lovell Crossing.

“I have a lot of things on the list of people to call and check in and do things and then I’m also a mom and have kids so we have lacrosse practice. We have a lot of things and work,” said Wilson.

Wilson said she is still trying to process everything but knows she’s not alone.

”I’m just thankful that we all have each other. I’m thankful for family, friends, colleagues, everyone that has stepped up I couldn’t have done this if they weren’t lifting me up,” said Wilson.

WVLT News was on site and tried to speak to management. We were told no one was available to get a comment.

The Knoxville Police Department sent officers who pitched in on Friday to help neighbors that were displaced by the storms at the Lovell Crossing Apartments with their many needs. Officers also donated some essential items that the complex was needing.

