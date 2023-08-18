Person airlifted from Knox County church for medical emergency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person had to be transported from a Knox County church to a local hospital by UT Lifestar, according to officials.

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the church in Northeast Knox County for a medical emergency.

Crews determined the patient needed immediate transport and called for Lifestar.

“After the advanced treatment on the scene and swift transport, the person is now recovering well,” officials said. “Great outcome to what could have been much worse.”

