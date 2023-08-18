Person airlifted from Knox County church for medical emergency

A person was airlifted to a local hospital by UT Lifestar after experiencing a medical emergency Friday, according to officials.
A person was airlifted by UT Lifestar Friday.
A person was airlifted by UT Lifestar Friday.(Rural Metro)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person had to be transported from a Knox County church to a local hospital by UT Lifestar, according to officials.

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the church in Northeast Knox County for a medical emergency.

Crews determined the patient needed immediate transport and called for Lifestar.

“After the advanced treatment on the scene and swift transport, the person is now recovering well,” officials said. “Great outcome to what could have been much worse.”

This afternoon, Rural Metro Fire responded to a local church in Northeast Knox County for a medical event. Once on...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Friday, August 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires
The Crayola Experience, which is said to be a 30,000-square-foot indoor hands-on family...
Pigeon Forge navigates big businesses, big changes coming to town
KFD has fire under control
Person, dog die in Knoxville house fire, fire department says

Latest News

Creator of Knox County Red Book of Resources asking for donations, helps give resources to...
East Tennessee woman gives back to the homeless community
Appalachian Bear Rescue
Townsend’s Appalachian Bear Rescue working to rehabilitate Smoky Mountain bears
The weekend starts off mild then heats back up!
Coasting into the weekend with sunny warmth
WVLT News takes you out to the Great Smoky Mountains ahead of the Balloon Festival at Townsend...
Great Smoky Mountains Balloon Festival