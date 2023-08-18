Pride of the Southland Band practices at Neyland for the first time this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennessee football prepares for another exciting season, the soundtrack of Neyland Stadium is being set as the Pride of the Southland Band practices.

This season for the band will be like no one has ever seen before because, for the first time in its 154-year history, there will be 415 members making it the largest band to date.

“I think the fans will hear it in the stands more this year even with ‘Rocky Top.’ It’ll sound a little louder,” said Band Director Michael Stewart.

With a louder and more exciting atmosphere expected, there’s a lot of practice that has to happen before the Vols’ first home game.

Friday morning, the band marched to Neyland Stadium from the music building, showcasing their talent for everyone to see on campus before taking the field for the first time this season.

“We have that expectation of perfection, and we avoid mediocrity at all costs. Our students have been hearing that for 154 years now so for us, our expectation has always been to be the best in the country,” Stewart said.

On homecoming weekend, which is Nov. 4, the band will welcome back former members to perform which means they will have more than 700 people on the field at the same time that Saturday.

