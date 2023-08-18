Pride of the Southland Band practices at Neyland for the first time this year

The University of Tennessee’s band is preparing for largest band camp ever.
UT Band prepares for largest band camp ever.
UT Band prepares for largest band camp ever.(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennessee football prepares for another exciting season, the soundtrack of Neyland Stadium is being set as the Pride of the Southland Band practices.

This season for the band will be like no one has ever seen before because, for the first time in its 154-year history, there will be 415 members making it the largest band to date.

“I think the fans will hear it in the stands more this year even with ‘Rocky Top.’ It’ll sound a little louder,” said Band Director Michael Stewart.

With a louder and more exciting atmosphere expected, there’s a lot of practice that has to happen before the Vols’ first home game.

Friday morning, the band marched to Neyland Stadium from the music building, showcasing their talent for everyone to see on campus before taking the field for the first time this season.

“We have that expectation of perfection, and we avoid mediocrity at all costs. Our students have been hearing that for 154 years now so for us, our expectation has always been to be the best in the country,” Stewart said.

On homecoming weekend, which is Nov. 4, the band will welcome back former members to perform which means they will have more than 700 people on the field at the same time that Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires
The Crayola Experience, which is said to be a 30,000-square-foot indoor hands-on family...
Pigeon Forge navigates big businesses, big changes coming to town
Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say

Latest News

Creator of Knox County Red Book of Resources asking for donations, helps give resources to...
East Tennessee woman gives back to the homeless community
Defending state champ Anderson Co. at Powell highlights slate of Week-1 high school football...
Varsity All Access | Week-1 Games to Watch
Appalachian Bear Rescue
Townsend’s Appalachian Bear Rescue working to rehabilitate Smoky Mountain bears
The weekend starts off mild then heats back up!
Coasting into the weekend with sunny warmth