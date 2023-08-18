Stray rain to sunshine and another cooler night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A weak cold front today helps to keep temperatures below average for a little longer, but it’s not long before we are in a heat wave!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts out with more clouds and a few stray showers. Temperatures are around 66 degrees.

Clouds clear for the afternoon, as the stray shower chance tapers off from the mountains midday. We’re around 85 degrees in the Valley this afternoon, with a northwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

Tonight stays clear and is even cooler, thanks to a dip in humidity. We’ll find mid to upper 50s outlining the Valley and in sheltered spots in the lower elevations, with Knoxville at 60 degrees for a morning low.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is a mostly sunny and mild day! We’ll top out around 86 degrees, which is just below average.

Sunday morning is still mild at 63 degrees, but the heat builds on a sunny day to 91 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, three or more days of 90 degrees or greater is a heat wave and that’s what we’re seeing for next week! Another weak front can bring stray rain to our area Tuesday, so it’s a hot and mostly dry stretch ahead! The humidity also becomes a factor next week, so feels like temperatures will actually be in the upper 90s.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

