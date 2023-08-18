TBI cancels Silver Alert for East Tennessee woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Morristown, Tennessee.

TBI officials announced she was found less than three hours after the alert went out.

Oma Johnson was last seen on June 22, and has a medical condition that might impact her ability to return home safely.

The 85-year-old is 140 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Johnson was asked to call the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

