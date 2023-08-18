Tellico Plains residents still reeling from flooding | How you can get assistance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Things are looking up for many in Tellico Plains after Monday night’s flooding, according to Mayor Marilyn Parker. The town’s water supply was declared safe to drink, students are going back to school Friday morning and families in need have a chance at a big relief.

“It’s a hit and miss thing, but I’ve not received that many calls today that they [residents] are without water, so it’s definitely improving,” Parker said.

Some were still without running water, but city hall has enough water bottles and necessities to go around throughout the weekend. Drivers are navigating around a 121-mile detour because of damage to State Route 165.

The closure could keep tourists out of the very town that thrives on that outside business. Damaged roads could also keep some students from going back to school Friday.

“In the pocketbook it’s going to hurt. The lord has done a great thing here, because of the fact that we’ve pulled together. Nobody has been without anything,” said Parker. “We do have so many roads that are washed out. Busses aren’t going to be able to do all of the mountain roads.”

The city created a flood disaster program that families can apply for on Monday at city hall located at 405 Veterans Memorial Dr. The funds will come from donations people are dropping off into an account at Peoples Bank of East Tennessee in town.

Residents can visit city hall throughout the weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

