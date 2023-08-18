Townsend KOA Campground keeps family fun in sight for everyone

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - At KOA Campgrounds in Townsend, things move a little slower.

“It is just so peaceful, surreal, tranquil you know when you step on this property you’ll be relieved of your stress,” said Samantha Chipperfield, general manager of Townsend KOA.

In their Townsend location, they provide a camping lifestyle for anyone looking to spend time outdoors.

“We have many different camping options, there’s a site type for everyone. We do primitive tent camping up to deluxe cabins and we offer riverfront camping,” said Chipperfield.

Townsend is known as the ‘Peaceful Side of the Smokies’, and at KOA, that rings true by the quiet chords of the river that runs past.

Where the campground rests they’re a stone’s throw away from the entrance to the National Park, bringing nature and the country’s most visited park even closer.

“We’re a quarter mile from the entrance to the national park which is a huge draw so if you want to get outside and build a relationship with people who are there as well it’s a great opportunity,” said Chipperfield.

While KOA owns the grounds now, the property is overseen by the family that started this location in the mid 90′s, keeping a tradition alive.

“The Chipperfield family bought the property in June of ‘95. Both of our boys were born here. KOA came in and purchased it in 2007 from our family,” said Chipperfield.

A location for Americans but also a draw from all sorts of people to enjoy the beauty of East Tennessee and America.

“We have people here from the Netherlands, Belgium, England, Scotland, all over,” said Chipperfield.

