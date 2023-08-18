Townsend’s Appalachian Bear Rescue working to rehabilitate Smoky Mountain bears

The group works to care for and rehabilitate bears that may have been injured in and around the Great Smoky Mountains.
Appalachian Bear Rescue
Appalachian Bear Rescue(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Sarah Callahan
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - You won’t find bears there, but you can learn all about the Appalachian Bear Rescue at their visitor’s center in Townsend.

The center welcomed people from all over the world who want to learn more about the organization’s mission. The group works to care for and rehabilitate bears that may have been injured in and around the Great Smoky Mountains.

Previous Coverage: Appalachian Bear Rescue works to rescue 6-month-old cub hit by car

“People are just drawn to bears,” said the Appalachian Bear Rescue’s Haley Carr. “They’re captivating- they’re large mammals that are living amongst us in East Tennessee.”

Rescued bears are kept far from humans as they are rehabilitated. Supporters can watch the animals recover from multiple cameras on the Appalachian Bear Rescue’s Facebook page.

The visitor’s center sells bear-themed souvenirs and accepts donations to help nurse bears back to health.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires
The Crayola Experience, which is said to be a 30,000-square-foot indoor hands-on family...
Pigeon Forge navigates big businesses, big changes coming to town
Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say

Latest News

Creator of Knox County Red Book of Resources asking for donations, helps give resources to...
East Tennessee woman gives back to the homeless community
Defending state champ Anderson Co. at Powell highlights slate of Week-1 high school football...
Varsity All Access | Week-1 Games to Watch
The weekend starts off mild then heats back up!
Coasting into the weekend with sunny warmth
A person was airlifted by UT Lifestar Friday.
Person airlifted from Knox County church for medical emergency