Townsend’s Appalachian Bear Rescue working to rehabilitate Smoky Mountain bears

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - You won’t find bears there, but you can learn all about the Appalachian Bear Rescue at their visitor’s center in Townsend.

The center welcomed people from all over the world who want to learn more about the organization’s mission. The group works to care for and rehabilitate bears that may have been injured in and around the Great Smoky Mountains.

Previous Coverage: Appalachian Bear Rescue works to rescue 6-month-old cub hit by car

“People are just drawn to bears,” said the Appalachian Bear Rescue’s Haley Carr. “They’re captivating- they’re large mammals that are living amongst us in East Tennessee.”

Rescued bears are kept far from humans as they are rehabilitated. Supporters can watch the animals recover from multiple cameras on the Appalachian Bear Rescue’s Facebook page.

The visitor’s center sells bear-themed souvenirs and accepts donations to help nurse bears back to health.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.