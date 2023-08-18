Townsend’s CAM Cabin Crafts offers extra income for Appalachia’s makers

More than 200 low-income crafters sell their items at the log cabin store on Wears Valley Road near Townsend.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Sarah Callahan
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amid Townsend’s many specialty stores, one has a mission. CAM Cabin Crafts is operated by the Coalition for Appalachian Ministry. More than 200 low-income crafters sell their items at the log cabin store on Wears Valley Road near Townsend.

“They count on what little they make here to supplement Social Security,” said store operator Therica Breazeale. “Some use it to buy medicine. Some use it to buy extra groceries that they put back - nonperishable stuff - so when its tight, they’ve still got some food stuck back.”

Breazeale said top-earning crafters make about $200 per month. Most crafters make far less. She said the best-sellers are useful, such as bird houses, stove towels and pot scrubbers.

All items for sale at CAM Cabin Crafts are handmade by people who live in Appalachia.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
The Crayola Experience, which is said to be a 30,000-square-foot indoor hands-on family...
Pigeon Forge navigates big businesses, big changes coming to town
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires

Latest News

Creator of Knox County Red Book of Resources asking for donations, helps give resources to...
East Tennessee woman gives back to the homeless community
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site
Police identify second suspect in Bebo’s Cafe shooting
Zander Guinn
High school remembers Sunbright student following deadly car crash
Little Arrow Outdoor Resort.
Little Arrow Resort brings ‘glamping’ to life
UT Band prepares for largest band camp ever.
Pride of the Southland Band practices at Neyland for the first time this year