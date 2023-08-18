Townsend’s CAM Cabin Crafts offers extra income for Appalachia’s makers

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amid Townsend’s many specialty stores, one has a mission. CAM Cabin Crafts is operated by the Coalition for Appalachian Ministry. More than 200 low-income crafters sell their items at the log cabin store on Wears Valley Road near Townsend.

“They count on what little they make here to supplement Social Security,” said store operator Therica Breazeale. “Some use it to buy medicine. Some use it to buy extra groceries that they put back - nonperishable stuff - so when its tight, they’ve still got some food stuck back.”

Breazeale said top-earning crafters make about $200 per month. Most crafters make far less. She said the best-sellers are useful, such as bird houses, stove towels and pot scrubbers.

All items for sale at CAM Cabin Crafts are handmade by people who live in Appalachia.

