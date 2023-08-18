VFL Nicky Anosike returns to basketball with Girls Inc. of the Tennessee Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nicky Anosike dedicated years to crafting her game of basketball. Now, she’s returning to the game to shape the next generation of athletes.

She resigned from her role as head coach of the Anderson County Girl’s Basketball Coach in 2021 after giving birth to her twins.

“I knew it was right - it was the right timing for me to get back out there,” Anosike said. “This is our calling - this is what we want to do. We just need the community to support us.”

She started a new role as director of the Girls Inc. of the Tennessee Valley which offers after school and summer programs for more than 1,200 girls.

“I grew up living in the New York City housing projects with my seven siblings and my mom. I grew up in poverty so sports was something that helped me to go to college and travel the world and become a pro - things that would have never happened for someone like me,” Anosike said.

She helped the Lady Mavs raise money for new uniforms and a renovated locker room.

“My vision for the space behind me is really an indoor court,” she said. “A place where we can have two courts going and train athletes and players can have a chance to become great right in their own backyard. I envision a place where I can train those athletes and I can be a part of their journey because I understand what it is to be a young girl and doesn’t have much, but has a heart to be successful and I want to help.”

Anosike asked the community to help out in anyway possible.

“You better believe if we get the community to back us up on this, the girls are going to be out here working too,” Anosike said. “Whatever we can do - whatever is legal, we don’t want anyone to get hurt - the girls are going to be out here working to make sure they’re a part of this so they appreciate what they have.”

