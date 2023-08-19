9, including 7 juveniles, injured after 2-vehicle crash in Putnam Co.

Two of the victims were flown to Vanderbilt.
Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Putnam County Sheriff's Office.(PCSO)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A total of nine people, including seven juveniles were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Putnam County.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Fisk Road and Whiteaker Springs Road.

No fatalities were reported, according to Putnam County EMS (PCEMS).

Two victims were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center ER and seven were taken by PCEMS to a local hospital in Cookeville.

All Putnam County emergency officials helped with the scene of the crash, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Mutual Aid was called along with one White County EMS and one Overton EMS unit on standby to help the people of Putnam County.

Putnam County EMS said the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

