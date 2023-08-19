9, including 7 juveniles, injured after 2-vehicle crash in Putnam Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A total of nine people, including seven juveniles were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Putnam County.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Fisk Road and Whiteaker Springs Road.

No fatalities were reported, according to Putnam County EMS (PCEMS).

Two victims were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center ER and seven were taken by PCEMS to a local hospital in Cookeville.

All Putnam County emergency officials helped with the scene of the crash, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Mutual Aid was called along with one White County EMS and one Overton EMS unit on standby to help the people of Putnam County.

Putnam County EMS said the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.