Driver dodges funnel cloud on interstate

A driver in Rhode Island narrowly avoided disaster when he crossed paths with a tornado on the highway. (WJAR, RANDY WILLIAMS, VIEWER PHOTO, CNN)
By WJAR staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) – A Rhode Island driver drove by a tornado and lived to talk about it.

Randy Williams says he was driving to work on Interstate 295 Friday when the storm system lifted his car off the ground.

“It was chaos,” he said.

Dashcam video from the East Greenwich man’s Tesla shows what was later confirmed to be a tornado ripping across the highway.

“That was the toughest ride to work I’ve ever had,” Williams said.

He was heading back to work at Rhode Island Restoration in Lincoln, when all of a sudden the tornado passed behind his car and lifted it a foot off the ground.

“It hit the backside of my car, which changed, you know, the path I was going, and it moved me over a lane,” Williams said. “I was freaking out, not going to lie. It was quite the experience.”

His Tesla has cameras all around it. Different angles show the scary scenes happening along his drive, including a clip where debris smashes into his driver’s side window.

“It happened so fast it was insane,” he said. “I was so lucky no one was in the next lane over to me”

Williams is OK, but the highway horror wasn’t the only one.

It’s unclear if it’s the same tornado, but the Johnston Fire Department says a car was thrown 10 feet into the air on 295 south also earlier in the morning.

The chief says the woman at the wheel was shaken up but also is expected to be OK.

Williams says he might have seen that happen.

“I actually saw a car get flipped on its side on the other side of the highway prior to that happening, so I thought I was next,” he said.

The storm system caused widespread damage in southern New England.

Trees and power lines came down in one neighborhood, while flooding was reported in another.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian
Tennessee couple missing for 3 days in Interior
Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after crash
The Crayola Experience, which is said to be a 30,000-square-foot indoor hands-on family...
Pigeon Forge navigates big businesses, big changes coming to town
Cody Blanc moved to Maui in 2015 after playing wide receiver for the Vols for four seasons and...
Former Vol loses home and belongings in Hawaii fires

Latest News

Creator of Knox County Red Book of Resources asking for donations, helps give resources to...
East Tennessee woman gives back to the homeless community
Zaevion Dobson’s number was passed down for the first time Friday night.
Fulton high honors player killed protecting friends, number passed down
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
Lolita the orca, 57, dies at Miami Seaquarium after half-century in captivity
A football coach who found himself without a job after holding prayers on the field returned to...
School reinstates football coach who lost his job after praying on field
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California