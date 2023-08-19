Fulton high honors player killed protecting friends, number passed down

Zaevion Dobson’s number was passed down for the first time Friday night.(KALB)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School honored former player, Zaevion Dobson, for the first Friday night football game of the season.

Dobson was killed in Lonsdale when he was shielding his two friends from random gang-related gunfire on Dec. 17, 2015.

His heroic act touched thousands of people across the country, including praise from former President Barack Obama. His mother, Zenobia Dobson, said the two girls her son gave his life to protect now have their own babies. Lives that may not have happened had her son’s final act on earth been different.

“It makes me proud of him; it gives my heart peace. To know my son, he did all this. His purple heart, he’ll wear it forever,” she said.

Dobson’s name has been spoken all across the country. He was honored posthumously with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2016 ESPY awards. Millions watched during the 2016 Super Bowl as CBS Sports revisited the night of Dobson’s death.

A new senior will be picked every year to wear Zaevion’s number, 24, on their helmet for the entire season.

”It’s bittersweet but we come in memory of Zaveon,” Zenobia said. “We come in memory of coach Bobby. We just have a whole lot of love and support and community and that’s what it’s about, the kids.”

The Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation was established in 2016 to “promote and provide recreational and educational facilities for underserved communities.”

In 2016, Knox County created “Zaevion Dobson Day” on Jan. 24 in honor of his legacy.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

