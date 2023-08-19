High school remembers Sunbright student following deadly car crash

SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zander Guinn, a 16-year-old student at Sunbright School, passed away Sunday Aug. 13, in a car accident. Throughout the week, students and faculty alike have been remembering their friend and on the first high school football Friday of the season, they honored him.

Guinn was a member of the football and basketball team and during the school day on Friday, his friends and teachers wore his favorite article of clothing: crazy colored socks.

“He was known for his crazy socks and other garments. Of course we’ve been doing little stuff with him with the football team since we heard the news on Sunday,” Sunbright head football coach David Wilson said.

In the first game of the season, a game Guinn was set to play in, his school honored him with a candlelight vigil and his initials at the 50 yard line in the tiger paw logo.

“I mean I know the boys are excited, this is the first game of the season. So they’re nervous but excited. Just simply on a typical first game night,” Sunbright principal Julia Smith said. “But you have that holdback where we know we’re missing a huge piece of our heart that’s not going to be out there on the field.”

Donations are going around to help the family with expenses and the football team will wear Zander’s initials on their helmets throughout the season.

“It makes your heart warm because they support the family and they support Zander and they miss him. It’s been good to see the community come together and help each other,” Sunbright teacher Tabitha Gunnels said.

