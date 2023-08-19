Knoxville Police Department donates nearly 50 bikes to kids

KPD officers gave away the bikes during an event hosted on Saturday morning at The Change Center.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers donated nearly 50 bikes to children who live at Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation properties.

KPD officers gave away the bikes during an event hosted on Saturday morning at The Change Center.

“Those bikes were given away to some very deserving young men and women,” officials said.

