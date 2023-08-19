Pedestrian run over, killed by tractor-trailer

Police said the person was sleeping between the axles of the vehicle.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person is dead after being run over by a tractor-trailer Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The victim had been sleeping between the axles of the truck, according to MNPD.

Police said the vehicle was parked along the curb near a gas station on Fesslers Lane. The 36-year-old driver checked the truck at around 4 a.m. before starting the vehicle and driving forward. The driver said he felt a bump and then discovered the male victim.

No charges are expected for the driver. Efforts are underway to identify the victim.

