Plenty of sunshine ahead as temperatures heat up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our quiet stretch of weather continues for the foreseeable future as high pressure settles in overhead. Temperatures will continue to warm as well with a slow return in humidity by the middle of the week making it feel even warmer.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another pleasant night ahead as skies remain clear with a few passing clouds from time to time. A few areas of patchy fog are possible as we head into Sunday morning, but temperatures will be on the cooler side with lows in the lower 60s.

More sunshine is ahead for Sunday afternoon as temperatures begin to warm a little more. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but the big difference will be the lower humidity. It will be the perfect afternoon to sit outside and enjoy the pool or the lake, but don’t forget the sunscreen as the UV index will remain high.

LOOKING AHEAD

Drier weather is in store for much of the week as high pressure will be settling in across the middle of the country and the outer edge will settle in over East Tennessee. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 90s and a slow return in the humidity will be back as we head later in the week. It will feel more like the triple digits at times and you’ll want to drink plenty of water.

Rain chances will remain very low with only a spotty shower or storm as we head closer to the weekend. Make sure to water the gardens and flowers this week!

Temperatures are quickly warming this week (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.