Suspect wanted in deadly crash after Bebo’s Cafe shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting after finding a woman, identified as Destiny Jones, 24, shot near a car crash site on Alcoa Highway, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News Monday.

KPD first became involved around 3 a.m. May 15, responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Bebo’s Cafe on Gleason Drive. While there, officers said they found shell casings, but no victims.

A short time later, Erland said, officers found a car they think fled the scene of the shooting and crashed on the Kingston Pike ramp to Alcoa Highway. A woman, who Erland said was a passenger in the car, was found ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead after being taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

“It is believed that Jones was struck by gunfire during the shooting that occurred prior to the crash at Bebo’s Café on Gleason Drive,” Erland said.

In a later update, Erland said that Jones was shot in the lower body, but died as a result of the crash, not the gunshot wound.

Jaheim Houston was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Watauga Avenue for attempted first-degree murder.

In August, KPD officials announced they were looking for Isaac Armes who they said was driving the car Jones was in.

Armes was wanted for vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Additionally, Erland said it appeared that many people fired shots in the parking lot of Bebo’s.

Isaac Armes is #WANTED by the @Knoxville_PD for Vehicular Homicide and DUI. If you know where he's staying contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers. Remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers. CASH Reward Possible.#CrimeStoppers #fugitive #fugitiveFriday pic.twitter.com/8E83tYW6Jv — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) August 18, 2023

