Sunny weekend with heat slowly building

High pressure takes over and builds heat and humidity moving through next week.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday brings more sunshine to east Tennessee and then the humidity will start to tick up moving into Sunday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly sunny day as we head into Saturday afternoon. We’ll see temperatures reach into the mid 80s and keeping the theme from Friday with lower humidity values.

As we move into the evening hours, we’ll see temperatures fall back to the 70s for the 10 p.m. hour and eventually to the low 60s once again for Sunday morning. Some of you could see upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday morning starts off with a mostly cloudy sky. What we will notice on Sunday is the return of a more humid air. On Sunday with highs in the low 90s it’s going to feel more like the mid 90s.

Sunday is a hint for the rest of the week as head and humidity creep up right through the middle of the week. We’ll finish the week in the mid 90s feeling like 100.

Only limited chances for rain where most of us will stay dry.

Heat and humidity will return for next week.
Heat and humidity will return for next week.(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
A person was airlifted by UT Lifestar Friday.
Person airlifted from Knox County church for medical emergency
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man,...
Missing Sevier Co. man found dead
The Crayola Experience, which is said to be a 30,000-square-foot indoor hands-on family...
Pigeon Forge navigates big businesses, big changes coming to town
Knoxville police investigating after two officers shot at, KPD says
Knoxville police investigating after two officers shot at, KPD says

Latest News

Setting up a nice - but hotter - weekend
Coasting into the weekend with sunny warmth
Warmer on Sunday.
First Alert Weather Friday Evening
The weekend starts off mild then heats back up!
First Alert Weather Friday Afternoon
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the weekend starts off mild then heats back up!
Stray rain to sunshine and a cooler night