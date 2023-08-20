Charles Campbell embracing competition during Tennessee homecoming

Indiana transfer returns to home state with sights set on starting kicking duties
Tennessee's Charles Campbell is excited to return to his home state
Tennessee's Charles Campbell is excited to return to his home state(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the course of fall camp, one of the less-covered position battles for the Vols has been the placekicking competition.

In the running is Indiana transfer Charles Campbell, who comes to Rocky Top after becoming one of the best kickers in Hoosier history, raking in the top 15 all-time in field goals, extra points, and points scored.

Despite the history Campbell made in Bloomington, the native of Jackson, Tennessee and former Tennessee Mr. Football finalist is happy to be back in his home state wearing the orange & white, the same color scheme that’s become a staple in the Campbell household.

“I have a ton of pride in being here, I grew up wanting to go here, my sister just enrolled here a few days ago, I have a little brother who’s going to be a sophomore here, and my mom went here, so I get to represent my family,” said Campbell. “I couldn’t be more honored to represent my home state and finish my career here, I’m so grateful.”

Campbell and the rest of the Vols will have Sunday off before returning to practice on Monday morning.

