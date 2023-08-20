Country stars perform at Covenant School benefit concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some of the biggest stars in country music performed at the Grand Ole Opry to honor the victims of The Covenant School shooting.

Stars like Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, Old Dominion and more performed on Aug. 7.

The concert took place almost five months after the shooting in March. The concert benefitted those affected by the tragedy.

“All proceeds will go to The Covenant School Community Fund to continue mental health support for healing, ease the transition back into the building and equip the school for a safe, successful new year together,” the Opry wrote on their website.

