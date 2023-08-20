Female’s body found inside vehicle following multi-county police chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following a multi-county police chase through the state, a suspect is in custody, and a female’s body was recovered, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and an official with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began on Interstate 40 near mile marker 243 in Wilson County following an issued Be On the Look Out (BOLO) on Saturday morning. The BOLO was issued because the suspect had an out-of-state warrant for their arrest. The chase was eventually ended by Cheatham County officers, with the use of spike strips. Police were able to stop the vehicle and apprehend the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Lance Miller.

Upon arrest, Cheatham County police said a body was found inside the vehicle. The identity female body found inside the vehicle has not been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

