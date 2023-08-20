Heat builds with plenty of sunshine this week

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking multiple 90 degree days ahead.
It'll feel even warmer Monday as humidity slowly returns
By Jacob Durham
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got plenty of sunshine on the way this week, but with that comes some dangerous heat as highs soar into the middle 90s during the afternoon. Make sure to find a way to stay cool this week as there will be little in the way of relief from the heat.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures tonight will be a little warmer as we begin to see a slow return in the humidity. We’ll begin Monday morning in the middle to upper 60s. It’ll be the start of warmer mornings and afternoons as high pressure settles in.

Monday afternoon will warm a little more as we see winds out of the south at 5 mph and that will help to increase the humidity. High temperatures will top out in the middle 90s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s at times. If you have to work outside, make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks as heat exhaustion will be a factor.

LOOKING AHEAD

Unfortunately, there won’t be much in the way of relief this week as temperatures will only get warmer. We’ll top things off in the middle to upper 90s through the middle of the week with only a few passing clouds. Keep the sunscreen handy as well with the UV index remaining very high with all of the sun we’re going to have.

You’ll need to keep the water hose nearby for the gardens and flowers as rain chances will be extremely low. Only a 10% chance of rain as we round out the week and head closer to the weekend.

Plenty of heat and sunshine this week
