Heating up with a string of 90-degree days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An area of high pressure will dominate our region for several days bringing us dry but HOT weather. We are tracking a heat wave with highs in the 90s. Of course, we’ll feel warmer with the high humidity.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mild start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Some spots in southeastern Kentucky are in the upper 50s this morning!

The sticky weather slowly returns today with highs cranking up to near 91 degrees. The sunny skies continue as well, so wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water if you are going to be outside today.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine continues throughout the week with dry weather and highs cranking up into the upper 90s!

Highs are near 93 Monday and 94 on Tuesday. Wednesday is when that heat really starts to crank up with a high near 97 degrees! The humidity will be high, so it’ll easily feel like 100 degrees or more.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, highs in the mid to upper 90s continue into the end of the week with a stray shower or two popping up. A weak front moves in bringing us a cool down. Highs drop back into the upper 80s by Sunday.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.