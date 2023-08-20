Hoard’s heroics help West stun Bearden

Rebels take first and only lead with 17 seconds remaining to defeat Bulldogs
Syxx Hoard celebrates a pass break-up against Bearden
Syxx Hoard celebrates a pass break-up against Bearden(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For three quarters, the West offense could do no right.

In the final 12 minutes of play, they could do little wrong. The Rebels erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit, capped off with a Syxx Hoard touchdown reception with 17 seconds remaining to take down Bearden 14-10.

After taking an early 3-0 lead, Purdue commit Jaheim Merriweather burst through the West defense for his first score of the year to extend the Bulldog lead to 10-0.

The score remained 10-0 until the fourth, when Cameron McMahan reached the endzone for the first West score of the day.

Hunter Dance connected with Hoard for the go-ahead score with 17 seconds left, before Chavis Smith intercepted a Drew Parrott pass as time expired to end the ball game.

West improves to 1-0 and will face Clinton on Friday. Bearden will travel to Alcoa.

