Lady Vol volleyball looks to move the needle in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This weekend Lady Vol volleyball is set to take the court to open their 2023 campaign. This season features its largest roster at 21 players, stacked with returning talent like All-American Morgahn Fingall.

As the Lady Vols enter their second week of practice, it’s all about moving the needle this season.

“I think getting to the tournament is now more of a standard and an expectation for the players and the program. Now it’s about making a run and getting out of the first weekend and into the second weekend. And I think if you can get yourself into the second weekend of the tournament anything can happen. So for us, it’s absolutely building on last year with this group not being happy with just being there,” said Head Coach Eve Rackham Watt.

Watt added that they’ve put together a tough and grueling schedule this season to help prepare the team to be competitive in the SEC Tournament and in the NCAA Tournament.

A crucial piece to this program taking the next step, is the experience and leadership Fingall provides this team.

“Morgahn has just been such a fun player to coach and watch her journey, watch her career. I think she’s such a stable player, she’s really developed as a leader. Her demeanor on the court, her stability, the fact that we can count on her day after day. What Morgahn’s excited about is the amount of help she’s going to have this season. We’re looking forward to Morgahn’s final season,” said Watt.

The Lady Vols open their season Friday Aug. 25, at 7:00 p.m.. from Thompson-Boling Arena.

