Missing autistic 9-year-old boy found safe

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials searched for a missing autistic 9-year-old boy, according to a release.

Samuel Garcia, known as Sammy, left his Maryville home on Clover Ridge Road at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

***UPDATE*** - Sammy has been found safe!! Thank you for your help!! AUGUST 20, 2023 ****MISSING... Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 20, 2023

