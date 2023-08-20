Missing autistic 9-year-old boy found safe
Samuel Garcia, known as Sammy, left his Maryville home on Clover Ridge Road at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials searched for a missing autistic 9-year-old boy, according to a release.
