‘This is what I dreamed of’ | VFL Jaden Springer gives back to Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three years after being one of the youngest Vols selected in the NBA Draft, VFL Jaden Springer is back on Rocky Top giving back to the community and organizations that helped springboard his basketball career.

“I can’t express how happy I am. And I hope we have fun today,” said Jaden.

His father Gary added, “I think it’s the perfect place for him to have his first camp. This is where he started six, seven years ago and everything went well for him, and we want the same thing for the other kids.”

“It’s definitely great to see him out here today,” said Bobby Maze, owner of B.Maze Elite Gym. “I think he was surprised at all of the love and the kids that came out. But that just goes to show what kind of player he is and how many players wanted to learn from him.”

“This is what I dreamed of. Growing up this is the position you wanted to be in, so this is big for me. Being able to come here and support and show love to my program where it kind of built me up is probably one of the main reasons,” said Jaden.

Nearly 100 kids packed out the B. Maze Elite Gym Saturday afternoon, all eager to learn from one of the best players to come out of Tennessee.

'This is what I dreamed of.' #VFL and 76ers Jaden Springer returned to Rocky Top to give back to a community and organization that helped springboard his basketball career. pic.twitter.com/MxPHz2QhF5 — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) August 20, 2023

Maze said, “How to work hard, how to listen. That was one thing about him, he was very serious when it came down to him stretching when it came to whoever was talking, his eyes were always on the coaches.”

A full-circle moment for the Springer family. A father-son duo who were both McDonald All-Americans, separated by 40 years and drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now, giving back to a community that feels like home.

“It’s a blessing. As a parent to see your kid successful and grow and do more than what their parents have done, that’s what it’s about. You want to see your kids be more than what we were,” said Gary.

Jaden’s mom, Barbarita, said, “It’s so exciting, it’s so much fun, it’s such a blessing. These are moments that we prayed for, so God is literally answering our prayers.”

