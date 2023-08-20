Three people face charges after motorcycle crash: THP report

Tyler Hipsher, 31, and Bralin Watson, 25, were driving two motorcycles on the south side of Tazewell Pike.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were charged after a wrong-way crash involving two motorcycles, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

The report said that on Thursday, Tyler Hipsher, 31, and Bralin Watson, 25, were driving two motorcycles on the south side of Tazewell Pike.

Hipsher and Watson then went to pass a car on a curve and hit a third car, driven by Lonnie Dyer, 52, head-on.

Dyer is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and failure to notify and render aid.

Hipsher and Watson were both charged with driving on the wrong side of the road and due care.

