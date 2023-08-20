‘Uber athletic’ | Jackson Ross ready to add American Football to impressive resume

Former tennis, Australian rules football star eager to take the field for the Vols
By John Sartori
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The arm strength of Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is no secret.

What may come as a surprise is who Milton has some competition from. It isn’t a quarterback, it’s someone who has never played the position, punter Jackson Ross.

“He claims he has the third strongest arm on this team behind Joe and Nico (Iamaleava) but for me, the guy who signs my paychecks, he’s got the fourth behind (Josh) Heupel,” said Tennessee Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ekeler.

Ross still thinks he’s got one former star signal-caller beat when it comes to arm strength.

“I think I’m better than Coach Heupel,” Ross said. “I’m still in my prime.”

“What people don’t realize about Jackson Ross is when he was 15, he was the number 2 tennis player in the entire country of Australia,” said Ekeler. “I kid you not, I think he could be a starting wide receiver for us, he’s that athletic. He might look like an accountant but the guy is uber athletic.”

Before arriving on Rocky Top, Ross played professional Australian Rules football for Hawthorn Football Club. Ross redshirted a season ago, seeing no playing time in his first year in Knoxville. Now, with a full-year of growth under his belt, Ross, who has experienced professional crowds in his home country, is ready to experience playing in front of one of America’s biggest crowds.

“Australia gets some big crowds, our Grand Final which is like your Super Bowl gets about 100,000,” said Ross. “I’ve played in some smaller, like 20,000. This will be crazy, playing in Neyland for the first time.”

The Vols return to practice on Monday. Heupel will speak to the media at 11:00 AM.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
A person was airlifted by UT Lifestar Friday.
Person airlifted from Knox County church for medical emergency
Tyler Hipsher, 31, and Bralin Watson, 25, were driving two motorcycles on the south side of...
Three people face charges after motorcycle crash: THP report
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man,...
Missing Sevier Co. man found dead
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort

Latest News

Lady Vol Volleyball
Lady Vol volleyball looks to move the needle in 2023
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, Tennessee guard Jaden Springer (11) puts up a shot...
‘This is what I dreamed of’ | VFL Jaden Springer gives back to Rocky Top
Tennessee's Charles Campbell is excited to return to his home state
Charles Campbell embracing competition during Tennessee homecoming
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 07, 2021 - Quarterback Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Tennessee’s Milton looks sharp in second scrimmage