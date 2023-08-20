VFL Jalin Hyatt scores first touchdown of NFL career

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee’s former star wide receiver, is now making a name for himself in the NFL.
New York Giants' Jalin Hyatt catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL preseason...
New York Giants' Jalin Hyatt catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)(John Munson | AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol fans know Tennessee’s former star wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. His name was called many times during the Vols’ spectacular 2022-23 season.

He finished his UT career with over 100 receptions for over 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns. Hyatt also holds the school’s record for single-game touchdown receptions.

Now, he’s making a name for himself in the NFL.

Hyatt caught his first NFL touchdown on a Friday preseason game with the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers.

The rookie wide receiver had a drop on one play then a deep shot on the next, according to WVLT’s partner On3.

“What I like, he had that drop and we dialed it up that very next play, where we thought the ball would go, and he made that play,” Daboll said after the Giants won 21-19 in their second preseason game. “Good next-play mentality. Positive approach.”

Hyatt caught the second ball for a 33-yard touchdown, his first in the NFL. He finished the winning game with four receptions for 35 yards and the touchdown on five targets.

