‘We just wanna give back to him’ | Community rallies behind injured UPS driver

The UPS driver was severely injured in a car crash in July.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UPS driver Gabe Manning was injured in a serious car crash in early July. Now, the community is rallying behind the Manning family to help ease the financial burden.

“He cares about people, so we just wanna give back to him,” said Ricky Spiva, Manning’s close friend and coworker. “Just whatever we can do just to help them with the financial situation going forward.”

A large crowd joined together on Sunday to bowl for the cause. The supporters ranged from close friends to people who loved seeing Manning deliver their packages.

“There’s been a lot of people reach out to me just with Facebook Messenger,” said April Mathews, Manning’s twin sister. “A customer of his had a 3-year-old little boy and they actually came up on the accident and he asked, ‘Is that my friend?’”

Many in attendance were wearing shirts with “#PositivelyGabe” across the front. Friends and family said the slogan was a no brainer.

“He has shared all the positiveness that a person can share. He doesn’t have a negative bone in his body,” Mathews said.

Manning is recovering in a rehab center now. The money raised at the event will help him and his family pay for medical costs.

Mathews said there is a long road to recovery ahead, but it’s clear he has a village behind him.

“We are making sure that Gabe sees all of this and he is just in awe of how many friends, family and just the community have come together,” Mathews said.

People can donate to the Manning family on GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
A person was airlifted by UT Lifestar Friday.
Person airlifted from Knox County church for medical emergency
Tyler Hipsher, 31, and Bralin Watson, 25, were driving two motorcycles on the south side of...
Three people face charges after motorcycle crash: THP report
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man,...
Missing Sevier Co. man found dead
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort

Latest News

Plenty of heat and humidity Monday afternoon
Heat builds with plenty of sunshine this week
The event’s organizers said that the festival is about more than just food.
‘We’re just trying to promote diversity’ | International Food Festival celebrating 20th year
New York Giants' Jalin Hyatt catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL preseason...
VFL Jalin Hyatt scores first touchdown of NFL career
Samuel "Sammy" Garcia
Missing autistic 9-year-old boy found safe