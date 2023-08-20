‘We just wanna give back to him’ | Community rallies behind injured UPS driver

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UPS driver Gabe Manning was injured in a serious car crash in early July. Now, the community is rallying behind the Manning family to help ease the financial burden.

“He cares about people, so we just wanna give back to him,” said Ricky Spiva, Manning’s close friend and coworker. “Just whatever we can do just to help them with the financial situation going forward.”

A large crowd joined together on Sunday to bowl for the cause. The supporters ranged from close friends to people who loved seeing Manning deliver their packages.

“There’s been a lot of people reach out to me just with Facebook Messenger,” said April Mathews, Manning’s twin sister. “A customer of his had a 3-year-old little boy and they actually came up on the accident and he asked, ‘Is that my friend?’”

Many in attendance were wearing shirts with “#PositivelyGabe” across the front. Friends and family said the slogan was a no brainer.

“He has shared all the positiveness that a person can share. He doesn’t have a negative bone in his body,” Mathews said.

Manning is recovering in a rehab center now. The money raised at the event will help him and his family pay for medical costs.

Mathews said there is a long road to recovery ahead, but it’s clear he has a village behind him.

“We are making sure that Gabe sees all of this and he is just in awe of how many friends, family and just the community have come together,” Mathews said.

People can donate to the Manning family on GoFundMe.

