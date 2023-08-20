‘We’re just trying to promote diversity’ | International Food Festival celebrating 20th year

The event’s organizers said that the festival is about more than just food.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a brief hiatus, the International Food Festival is back in Knoxville for its 20th year. The organizers said the key piece to the event is diversity.

“How many places can you go to get food from India, Pakistan, Egypt, Palestine, Kosovo?” said Sarah Elkassabani, one of the festival’s organizers.

The festival showcased food from over 25 countries. The booths are all run by volunteers. Julia Gara, a volunteer with the group featuring Kosovo cuisine, said the festival is about more than just food. She said one bite can lead to acceptance.

“We have differences, but these differences also are a way to bring us closer. It kind of makes people more open to others around them that might be different,” Gara said.

Gara moved to a United States refugee camp when she was a young child. When her family moved to Knoxville, she said they felt welcomed and accepted. She said the festival is another way to promote the acceptance they felt for others that choose to make Knoxville home.

“Just being able to be around people and then them telling you that they love this part of you. It’s such a big part of us that we don’t want to lose,” Gara said.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Annoor Academy of Knoxville, a non-profit school for Muslim children. The proceeds will help support Annoor Academy students pay for tuition. A festival organizer told WVLT News that 42% of the school’s students rely on financial assistance to attend.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
A person was airlifted by UT Lifestar Friday.
Person airlifted from Knox County church for medical emergency
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man,...
Missing Sevier Co. man found dead
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
The Lily Barn includes a hillside of 10,000 lilies that bloom from spring through mid-summer, a...
Knoxville doctor runs Townsend attraction aimed at exhibiting beauty of Smoky Mountains

Latest News

New York Giants' Jalin Hyatt catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL preseason...
VFL Jalin Hyatt scores first touchdown of NFL career
Samuel "Sammy" Garcia
Missing autistic 9-year-old boy found safe
Heating up with a string of 90-degree days
Heating up with a string of 90-degree days
Tennessee state lawmaker Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, speaks with reporters after meeting...
Rep. Justin J. Pearson holds gun violence rally ahead of special session