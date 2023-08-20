‘We’re just trying to promote diversity’ | International Food Festival celebrating 20th year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a brief hiatus, the International Food Festival is back in Knoxville for its 20th year. The organizers said the key piece to the event is diversity.

“How many places can you go to get food from India, Pakistan, Egypt, Palestine, Kosovo?” said Sarah Elkassabani, one of the festival’s organizers.

The festival showcased food from over 25 countries. The booths are all run by volunteers. Julia Gara, a volunteer with the group featuring Kosovo cuisine, said the festival is about more than just food. She said one bite can lead to acceptance.

“We have differences, but these differences also are a way to bring us closer. It kind of makes people more open to others around them that might be different,” Gara said.

Gara moved to a United States refugee camp when she was a young child. When her family moved to Knoxville, she said they felt welcomed and accepted. She said the festival is another way to promote the acceptance they felt for others that choose to make Knoxville home.

“Just being able to be around people and then them telling you that they love this part of you. It’s such a big part of us that we don’t want to lose,” Gara said.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Annoor Academy of Knoxville, a non-profit school for Muslim children. The proceeds will help support Annoor Academy students pay for tuition. A festival organizer told WVLT News that 42% of the school’s students rely on financial assistance to attend.

