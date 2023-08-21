Heat continues to build with little relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our hot and dry pattern will continue as we move into the middle of the week. Unfortunately, there isn’t much relief in sight as rain chances remain limited through the next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A quiet evening and night once again with just a few passing clouds from time to time. Temperatures will be on the warmer side heading into Tuesday morning as lows only fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More sunshine and humidity can be expected heading into Tuesday afternoon as high temperatures are a few degrees warmer in the middle 90s. The big story will be the humidity as it will feel more like the triple digits at times. Find a way to stay cool and hydrated, especially if you are working outdoors.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some of the warmest temperatures of the year are on the way through the middle of the week and some areas could be close to record high temperatures. Afternoons will warm well into the 90s with most locations near the middle 90s.

A weak front will move into the weekend, which will provide a spotty rain chance for Saturday. Temperatures will slowly cool into the upper 80s by the end of the 8-Day planner.

Plenty of heat and little in the way of rain chances (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.