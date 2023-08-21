Judge denies city’s motion to avoid trial over rape kits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge denied the City of Memphis’ motion for summary judgment in the ongoing legal battle over the city’s handling of rape kits.

This means, barring a successful appeal to a higher court, the city will need to face trial.

More than 12,000 untested rape kits were discovered by Memphis Police in 2013. Several women filed a lawsuit the following year, in August 2014.

In March 2023, a judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs to allow the class-action lawsuit to continue.

In their motion for summary judgment, the city claims the plaintiff’s claims are barred by the statute of limitations, because plaintiff Janet Doe was sexually assaulted on June 11, 1997.

However, that rape kit went untested until February 2015. Janet Doe claims she did not know the kit went untested until mid-2014.

