Knoxville police arrest teen after one man injured in shooting
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen was arrested after a man was shot Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
Stephon Sullivan was arrested at an apartment on Asheville Highway. He was involved in a shooting in the 4000 block of Bedrock Way Saturday night that left a 20-year-old man injured, according to officials.
The 18-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.
