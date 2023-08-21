Knoxville police arrest teen after one man injured in shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen was arrested after a man was shot Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Stephon Sullivan was arrested at an apartment on Asheville Highway. He was involved in a shooting in the 4000 block of Bedrock Way Saturday night that left a 20-year-old man injured, according to officials.

The 18-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Community Engagement Response Team Officers arrested Stephon Sullivan, 18 of Knoxville, tonight at an apartment on... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.