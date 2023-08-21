Knoxville police investigating hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced Monday that they have opened an investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Magnolia Avenue.

The crash happened near Jessamine Street around 3 a.m. Monday, KPD said. When officers responded, they found a person, who has not been identified, unresponsive in the roadway. At this time, KPD investigators said they believe that the person was hit by a car that then left the scene, driving west on Magnolia Avenue.

The victim was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for identification, KPD said. Those with information are being asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

