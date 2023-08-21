Knoxville police investigating hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

The crash happened near Jessamine Street around 3 a.m. Monday, KPD said.
The crash happened near Jessamine Street around 3 a.m. Monday, KPD said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced Monday that they have opened an investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Magnolia Avenue.

The crash happened near Jessamine Street around 3 a.m. Monday, KPD said. When officers responded, they found a person, who has not been identified, unresponsive in the roadway. At this time, KPD investigators said they believe that the person was hit by a car that then left the scene, driving west on Magnolia Avenue.

The victim was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for identification, KPD said. Those with information are being asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Hipsher, 31, and Bralin Watson, 25, were driving two motorcycles on the south side of...
Three people face charges after motorcycle crash: THP report
Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
New York Giants' Jalin Hyatt catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL preseason...
VFL Jalin Hyatt scores first touchdown of NFL career

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks building heat and humidity.
This week comes with building heat and humidity
Your headlines from 8/21 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Gov. Lee's special session today,...
Catch Up Quick
Police Department
Maryville Police Department searching for missing K9
Lawmakers return for special session
Parents, Democratic and Republican representatives look ahead to special session