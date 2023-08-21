Lady Vol Kameron Simmonds honored as SEC Offensive Player of the Week

After representing Jamaica in World Cup, Lady Vol Sophomore Kameron Simmonds wins SEC Offensive Player of the Week.
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 17, 2023 - Forward Kameron Simmonds #9 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 17, 2023 - Forward Kameron Simmonds #9 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the California Golden Bears and the Tennessee Volunteers at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Avery Bane/Tennessee Athletics(KNOXVILLE, TN - August 17, 2023 - Forward Kameron Simmonds #9 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the California Golden Bears and the Tennessee Volunteers at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Avery Bane/Tennessee Athletics Photo by Avery Bane/Tennessee Athletics)
By John Sartori
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee soccer is off to an impressive 2-0 start, outscoring opponents 7-1 in their first two matches.

Speaking of strong, it’s hard to find a more impressive month of soccer than the one Lady Vol Kameron Simmonds has enjoyed.

Simmonds spent her final weeks before returning to school to begin her Sophomore year representing Jamaica at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The native of Midlothian, Virginia helped Jamaica advance out of the group stage for the first time in the country’s history, before falling to Colombia in the Round of 16.

Simmonds appeared in 16 minutes of game action during Jamaica’s stay at the World Cup.

Since returning to Rocky Top, Simmonds has been playing some of the best soccer of her career. The 2023 SEC Preseason Watch List selection found the back of the net in the Lady Vols’ wins over California and Lipscomb.

Those two goals were good enough to earn her the first SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors of the season.

Simmonds will look to keep her goal streak and Tennessee’s winning streak alive on Thursday when ETSU heads to Knoxville.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Hipsher, 31, and Bralin Watson, 25, were driving two motorcycles on the south side of...
Three people face charges after motorcycle crash: THP report
Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
Missing Maryville police K9 could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says
Missing Maryville police K9 could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

Latest News

Joe Milton and Josh Heupel, Tennessee Football
Vols’ Josh Heupel has high praise for his quarterback room
Tennessee Wide Receiver
Tennessee’s Bru McCoy donating 1 AED device for every touchdown this season after NIL deal
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols | Counting down to kick off
Tennessee Punter Jackson Ross is entering his Redshirt Freshman season
‘Uber athletic’ | Jackson Ross ready to add American Football to impressive resume