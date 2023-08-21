Lady Vol Kameron Simmonds honored as SEC Offensive Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee soccer is off to an impressive 2-0 start, outscoring opponents 7-1 in their first two matches.

Speaking of strong, it’s hard to find a more impressive month of soccer than the one Lady Vol Kameron Simmonds has enjoyed.

Simmonds spent her final weeks before returning to school to begin her Sophomore year representing Jamaica at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The native of Midlothian, Virginia helped Jamaica advance out of the group stage for the first time in the country’s history, before falling to Colombia in the Round of 16.

Simmonds appeared in 16 minutes of game action during Jamaica’s stay at the World Cup.

Since returning to Rocky Top, Simmonds has been playing some of the best soccer of her career. The 2023 SEC Preseason Watch List selection found the back of the net in the Lady Vols’ wins over California and Lipscomb.

Those two goals were good enough to earn her the first SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors of the season.

Simmonds will look to keep her goal streak and Tennessee’s winning streak alive on Thursday when ETSU heads to Knoxville.

