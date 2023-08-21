Madisonville Primary School put on lockdown during manhunt, fugitive arrested, police say

Dillon Honeycutt led Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Madisonville Police Department on a two-hour manhunt.
Dillon Honeycutt led Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Madisonville Police Department...
Dillon Honeycutt led Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Madisonville Police Department on a two-hour manhunt.(Madisonville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Madisonville Police Department officials announced that a wanted fugitive was caught on Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday morning, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Conway Mason saw a wanted fugitive, identified as Dillon Honeycutt, in a neighborhood near downtown Madisonville.

MPD officials said that Honeycutt was a known fugitive with multiple active arrest warrants.

“Detective Mason attempted to stop Dillon [Honeycutt], but Dillon had other plans,” MPD officials said.

MCSO and MPD law enforcement then began a two-hour manhunt. Law enforcement then found Honeycutt hiding in the backseat of a car and arrested him.

Madisonville Primary School was put on a soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” MPD officials said.

Honeycutt was transported to the Monroe County Justice Center and is being held without bond.

FUGITIVE APPREHENDED AFTER 🏃MANHUNT! August 21st 2023 : 2:00pm Earlier this morning Monroe County Sheriff’s...

Posted by Madisonville Police Department - TN on Monday, August 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Hipsher, 31, and Bralin Watson, 25, were driving two motorcycles on the south side of...
Three people face charges after motorcycle crash: THP report
Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
Missing Maryville police K9 could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says
Missing Maryville police K9 could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

Latest News

Mayor Indya Kincannon (left), Knoxville Deputy Chief of Professional Standards Brooklyn Sawyers...
Racist email sent to former Black Knoxville Police Department deputy chief, how KPD responded
Heat continues to build with little relief
Heat continues to build with little relief
A judge denied the City of Memphis’ motion for summary judgment in the ongoing legal battle...
Judge denies city’s motion to avoid trial over rape kits
LIVE: Covenant School parents are speaking before Tennessee’s Special Legislative Session begins.
Covenant Parents Speak