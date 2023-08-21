Madisonville Primary School put on lockdown during manhunt, fugitive arrested, police say

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Madisonville Police Department officials announced that a wanted fugitive was caught on Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday morning, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Conway Mason saw a wanted fugitive, identified as Dillon Honeycutt, in a neighborhood near downtown Madisonville.

MPD officials said that Honeycutt was a known fugitive with multiple active arrest warrants.

“Detective Mason attempted to stop Dillon [Honeycutt], but Dillon had other plans,” MPD officials said.

MCSO and MPD law enforcement then began a two-hour manhunt. Law enforcement then found Honeycutt hiding in the backseat of a car and arrested him.

Madisonville Primary School was put on a soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” MPD officials said.

Honeycutt was transported to the Monroe County Justice Center and is being held without bond.

