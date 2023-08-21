Maryville police K9 separated from handler

Maryville Police Department searching for missing K9
By Huey Beres
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Maryville, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville Police department issued a public advisory after a K9 was separated from its handler.

They say the dark-colored Belgian Malinois went missing in the area of Sevierville Rd. and High Street. The Dog is wearing two collars, and one is marked “police.”

The Maryville Police Department says if you see this dog, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

