Maryville police K9 separated from handler

Maryville, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville Police department issued a public advisory after a K9 was separated from its handler.

They say the dark-colored Belgian Malinois went missing in the area of Sevierville Rd. and High Street. The Dog is wearing two collars, and one is marked “police.”

The Maryville Police Department says if you see this dog, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

