Missing Maryville police K-9 found, treated for injuries, department says

Maryville police K9 separated from handler
Maryville police K9 separated from handler
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A missing K-9 from the Maryville Police Department was found on Monday after going missing earlier in the day, according to officials with MPD.

K-9 Officer Eunice is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received from the community and everyone who has been on the look out!” officials said.

Overnight, MPD said, Eunice’s handler let the dog out of his cruiser for a break. Once outside, Eunice had an “altercation” with a group of coyotes, chasing the pack around Sevierville Road and S. Washington Street, MPD said.

“After K9 Eunice entered a wooded area and out of sight from the handler, another violent altercation was heard and it is unknown if K9 Eunice is injured,” officials said.

Missing Maryville police K9 could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says
Missing Maryville police K9 could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says(MPD)

