Nikki McCray-Penson inducted into Washington Mystics Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON (WMC) - Basketball great Nikki McCray-Penson was honored this weekend by the team she began her WNBA career with.

McCray, a two-time Olympic gold-medalist, died earlier this year at 51.

The Collierville native spent 16 years in coaching, becoming the head coach of Old Dominion. And in 2020, she took over the top job at Mississippi State.

Forever enshrined in Mystics history 🤍



Nikki McCray-Penson is officially in our Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/dDR7y7h3np — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) August 20, 2023

Before that, she spent four years in Washington after starring at the University of Tennessee, and made three All-Star Games.

Sunday, she was inducted into the Washington Mystics Hall of Fame, just their fourth inductee.

Fans were also given a special t-shirt featuring her number 15 and a pink cancer ribbon.

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund carries on McCray-Penson’s honor by raising money for cancer research and underserved programs that provide access to quality cancer healthcare.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.