Racist email sent to former Black Knoxville Police Department deputy chief, how KPD responded

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A racist email sent to former Deputy Chief of Professional Standards Brooklyn Belk weeks before her departure from the Knoxville Police Department has sparked a response from KPD Chief Paul Noel after concerns were raised as to how the department handled the incident.

The email, obtained by WVLT News on Aug. 15 through an open records request, prompted concern from Belk, a Black woman and the department’s first chief deputy of professional standards.

Belk was announced as the person to take the new position at the department on Feb. 17. She sent notice of her resignation on July 16, just five months later.

Appointing a woman, and a Black woman at that, was what Noel called the latest in a series of steps he had made to improve the culture and accountability level of KPD. Prior to Belk’s appointment, Noel had requested a team of outside consultants to conduct a climate assessment of the department and enrolled KPD in the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) program.

The email, sent on June 11, contained anti-Semitic and anti-Black comments and pictures, saying, among other things “BELOW IS YOUR ANTI AMERICAN COMMUNIST JEWISH DIVERSITY KILLING AMERICA . N----- LOOK AND ACT LIKE WILD ANIMALS [SIC]. ”

The message sent to Belk also contained an image comparing former First Lady Michelle Obama to the Star Wars character Chewbacca and another image containing a slur comparing Black people to monkeys.

Noel came forward Monday, releasing a statement on how the racist email sent to Belk was handled after concerns arose about how it was addressed.

“The email that Brooklyn received was vile and hate-filled,” Noel said. “That is a non-negotiable fact, and our department and the involved City departments acknowledged that and treated it with the seriousness it warranted.”

Noel went on to say in the statement that the email was reviewed by KPD’s organized crime unit and independently by the FBI to decide whether it met the criteria for an investigation.

“The email was reviewed by our Organized Crime Unit and independently by the FBI to determine if it met the criteria for further criminal investigation and, unfortunately, it didn’t meet that threshold,” Noel said.

Outside of a possible criminal investigation, Noel said, the IT department at KPD also blocked the email address that had sent the hateful message. Noel added in his statement that the sender had tried to send more than 20 emails after being blocked to other city email addresses, including Mayor Indya Kincannon.

Kincannon herself addressed the message directly with Belk, sending her an email on June 12. That email was also obtained by WVLT News and contained Kincannon’s apologies for the hate Belk had received and suggestions on how to avoid a similar situation in the future.

“I am so sorry that you have been receiving hateful emails. There is no doubt in my mind that you are being targeted because you are a Black woman in a position of authority,” Kincannon said. “In the last 3.5 years I have received a lot of hateful emails and social media comments. A LOT! In conversations with other women mayors, trolls target women, particularly women of color.”

Kincannon added in the email that hateful comments from inside the city system were cause for termination, but hateful messages from outside the city system are protected by the freedom of speech, saying “if the hateful emails stem from outside, which is much more likely, the First Amendment prevents us from doing much to curtail the senders.”

As far as determining the source of the email, Noel said in his statement Monday that a review of the message revealed no evidence that it was sent from inside the city system or by a city employee.

“In fact, based on similar trademarks and characteristics, we believe the email was sent by an individual who has been sending similarly hateful messages to city employees for several years,” he said.

This theory of a repeat offender was corroborated by Kincannon’s June 12 email, when she told Belk she thought she had received similar emails from the same sender before.

“After reviewing the screen shots you shared with me, I think the sender is very similar to a troll who was emailing me a lot back in 2020 and 2021,” Kincannon said. “He’s anti-semitic, racist, and must spend all day lurking on white supremacists’ sites. We can’t stop him from emailing us, but we can mitigate our exposure.”

Noel went on to say in his statement that, along with Kincannon’s discussion with Belk, he and other members of the department met with Belk to discuss what had been done about the email.

“I believe those conversations and the outcomes of those conversations reflected that Brooklyn was supported, valued and heard, and that we as an agency and Command Staff were committed to protecting her,” Noel said.

Additionally, Noel said that he had sent a station-wide message addressing the email and condemning it.

On that same line of thought and in closing – most of you, I assume, have seen the vile and hateful email that Deputy Chief Belk received over the weekend. In 2023, it is shocking to see such overt racism, and I am deeply sorry that one of our own was the recipient of it. I also know that, unfortunately, Chief Belk is not the only member of our department who has to see or hear hateful and ignorant rhetoric based only upon their immutable characteristics. Please know that we will not take matters of that nature lightly. We all know that this profession is not for the faint of heart, but that doesn’t mean that we should tolerate or shrug off that type of behavior as merely a hazard of the job. It is incumbent upon us as the leaders of the organization and each of you to recognize the real emotional and psychological harm this causes and respond appropriately to support and protect your colleagues.

The Knoxville Police Department is not without a history of prejudice, however, a fact even Noel addressed in his statement.

“With that, we acknowledge that that we do, in some ways, have a troubled past,” Noel said. “That’s why we took it upon ourselves to voluntarily bring in consultants to complete the climate assessment that was conducted last fall, as well as the deeper departmental assessment that is happening now.”

The results of that climate assessment, which included an anonymous survey, were made available to WVLT News in October of 2022. Many KPD employees raised “various concerns” related to diversity, equity and inclusion. According to the survey results, 71% of Black KPD employees felt discriminated against by the department.

The survey is not the only incident involving racist behavior in KPD’s past, however.

In 2021, off-duty KPD Officer Tanner Holt got into a fight after making racist remarks, prompting a response from his own department, an incident report from KPD said. Holt was attending a wedding in the Old City when he reportedly told another guest he “didn’t know they let black people in the reception hall.”

KPD began an internal investigation into Holt’s behavior, but he resigned from the department before it was completed.

In July of 2022, Noel fired a veteran KPD lieutenant, Michael Earlywine, and suspended a captain, Donald Jones, for 10 days after a two-year investigation into racist behavior. According to the investigation report, several KPD employees were accused of racism, with one officer, Adam Broome, accused of telling a Black coworker ““you should know something about being on a slave ship, shouldn’t you?” among other things. Several officers were reprimanded or resigned during the investigation, but Earlywine was eventually reinstated in February of 2023.

The event involving Officer Holt and the accusations from the investigation that ended in 2022 all took place before Noel was leading KPD, however. Additionally, Noel did not reinstate Earlywine, but instead said he stood by his decision to fire the lieutenant.

“I had to make a decision based solely on the findings of that investigation,” Noel said in February. “I stand by my decision and the reasoning that guided my decision.”

Belk left her position at KPD on July 16, more than a month after receiving the racist email. She also stated in her resignation letter that she was aware the position was an interim one when she was first hired, not something she would stay in long-term.

Noel and department officials did not give a reason why Belk left KPD when they announced that she was stepping down, other than to say that her role was always meant to be short-term. Noel did not give a specific reason behind Belk’s leaving in his statement Monday either.

