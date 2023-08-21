‘The sky is the limit’ | McGhee Tyson Airport expansion incoming

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McGhee Tyson Airport is getting ready to expand, and they want input on what should be added or changed. WVLT News spoke to the airport spokesperson, Caitlin Dorros, who said the sky is the limit.

“Over the past 5 months, we have seen continuous growth at McGhee Tyson Airport in June and July being our busiest month ever so, if you’ve been out here and it’s seemed a little busy this summer, it’s the busiest it’s ever been,” Dorros said.

East Tennessee is growing quickly, and the airport is starting to feel the impacts. So far this year, McGhee Tyson Airport has served more than 1.5 million passengers.

“So, we’re seeing airplanes be almost 90% full on average which is very full. We’re seeing our parking garages be at 90% full or at capacity during some peak times so we’re really seeing a lot more people, a lot more cars,” said Dorros.

This is why the airport decided to let passengers take a survey so management will know what passengers like or would like to change.

They noticed a need for more parking and gates were a common reoccurrence.

“So, this construction project and the planning right now is going to take us well into the future so we’re doing the parking garage expansion project that will be the first project right now and then we’re looking forward to a gate expansion so adding 6,12, 30 gates in the future,” said Dorros.

Dorros said this expansion is needed as Knoxville continues to grow and more people choose to fly in and out of McGhee Tyson.

She said this could mean welcoming even more airlines in the future as well.

Anyone interested in taking the survey can do so here.

The deadline to offer input is Sept.1.

