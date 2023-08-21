Tennessee’s Bru McCoy donating 1 AED device for every touchdown this season after NIL deal

For every McCoy touchdown, he’ll be able to donate a free AED device to those in need, all in the name of preventing athletes from experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
Tennessee Wide Receiver
Tennessee Wide Receiver(Volquest)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy has signed an NIL deal that will help him make a positive change in the community every time he lands a touchdown this season.

For every McCoy touchdown, he'll be able to donate a free AED device to those in need, all in the name of preventing athletes from experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

“I had a great opportunity. Her name is Julie Walker,” McCoy said on Vol Scoops. “She had lost her daughter, Peyton Walker, in a sudden cardiac arrest and subsequently started the Peyton Walker Foundation, which raises awareness for sudden cardiac arrest.”

So far, McCoy said he has managed to raise money for AED’s and help show people how to use them in the community.

