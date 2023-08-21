This week comes with building heat and humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity climb this week, leaving us feeling like it’s in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees! Make sure to find a way to stay cool this week, with only a few rain chances headed our way with a weak cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a little warmer this morning as the humidity is increasing. We begin this morning in the mid to upper 60s.

Your Monday cranks up to the low 90s, kicking off what will be a heat wave this week. It’s a mostly sunny day, with scattered afternoon clouds. We’re only have a light breeze out of the south, so no real relief from the wind. We’re topping out around 93 degrees, but it feels like the upper 90s today.

Tonight will be mostly clear and warmer, with a low of only 72 degrees in the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday through Thursday are all around the mid 90s! This puts us closer to record highs than “normal”, with building humidity making it feel like it’s around 100 degrees in the shade each afternoon.

You’ll need to keep the water handy for you, and also water that lawn and garden as rain chances are low. We could see a stray pop-up Thursday and Friday, but that’s mainly in the higher elevations. A weak front breaks through this pattern, bringing spotty rain and storms to our area Saturday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re back in the upper 80s next Sunday to Monday with only stray rain and storms again.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

