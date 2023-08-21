Vols’ Josh Heupel has high praise for his quarterback room

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee began its final week of preseason camp on Monday morning. The fourth week of camp marked the transition into preparation for the season opener against Virginia on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Coach Josh Heupel said he’s loved how the team’s been working throughout camp but expects the same steady improvement throughout the entirety of the 2023 season.

He added that he’s also pleased with what he’s been seeing from his starting quarterback Joe Milton. Heupel said it’s all about putting Milton in tough situations at practice to help him once they start playing for keeps.

“He’s continued to grow in his understanding of football, one-on-one, when can I hang in the pocket, when’s it time to get rid of the football,” Heupel said. “To make sure in certain situations whether we’re backed up, or in field goal position we got three, and we’re trying to get seven. Understanding timing and trying to play smart football in those situations. I think that one of the things I’ve done as a head coach is trying to create more situational awareness and actually get more reps in those situations. That’s been a part of helping those guys but also all 125 in the locker room.”

Regarding the quarterback room, high praise all around from Heupel. As Milton continues to improve, he’s the same intentional leader that he’s been since arriving at Rocky Top.

That leadership has helped freshman QB Nico Iamaleava develop and build trust with his teammates and coaches.

“I think he’s ready to play at a really high level. All young quarterbacks are different when you get out there and it’s live bullets and you don’t have a red jersey on. But I feel really good at where he’s at, command of our offense, being a really sound decision maker, fundamentally being able to get himself in a good position, consistently accurate with the football. I like what he’s done,” said Heupel.

The Vols are 12 days from kicking off their 2023 campaign.

The Vols return to practice Wednesday morning. WVLT Sports will also be able to see renovations to Neyland Stadium on Wednesday.

