‘We’re in the middle of the road’ | Educators hoping change comes from Special Session

Some Tennessee teachers feel caught in the middle of a political battle as Tennessee lawmakers reconvene for Special Session.
Some Tennessee teachers feel caught in the middle of a political battle as Tennessee lawmakers reconvene for Special Session.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennessee’s special legislative session gets underway, some teachers are on edge.

“You’ve got Republican legislators that want to arm teachers, which we’re not a fan of. Then you’ve got Democrats who do not want SROs in schools, which I think is also poor thinking,” said JC Bowman of Professional Educators of Tennessee.

The union is in favor of two bills that will be presented during the Special Session.

Executive Order 100 would tighten background checks for people trying to buy guns. Another is a bill that would put SROs in all schools.

“We think that there should be somebody there with a weapon to protect and keep other people from coming in to do harm,” said Bowman.

Bowman hopes lawmakers consider the environment teachers work in every day. Although there’s skepticism, he hopes meaningful change happens.

